Joe Bullock: Warrington Wolves sign Wigan Warriors prop
Warrington Wolves have signed Wigan Warriors prop Joe Bullock on a three-year deal.
The 28-year-old has spent the past three seasons with the Warriors after joining from Barrow Raiders.
"I'm really happy to be joining the club. It's a great opportunity for me to come here and I think it's a good progression in my career," he told the club website.
"I'm looking forward to what we can do in the years ahead."