Manu Ma'u: Tonga back-rower signs new Hull FC deal for 2022 season

Manu Ma'u has played internationally for his native Tonga, as well as New Zealand

Tonga international back-rower Manu Ma'u has signed a one-year contract extension at Hull FC.

The 33-year-old has been at Hull for two seasons, playing 33 games, but was unable to help the club reach the Super League play-offs in 2021.

Ma'u moved to Super League after a 115-game stint in the Australian National Rugby League with Parramatta Eels.

"It was a disappointing end to the year and I was really gutted with the way it finished," Ma'u told the club website.external-link

"I want to stay next year and prove that we can perform at a much better standard, because I know what we are capable of."

Nicknamed the 'Tongan Terminator', the former New Zealand forward did enjoy personal highlights in 2021, including a man-of-the-match award in the derby win over city rivals Hull KR.

Hull boss Brett Hodgson added: "Manu has been excellent for us this season - he's shown some real character and led by example throughout the campaign.

"He's got better with every game throughout the season and adds some real prowess to our options at back-row."

