Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Does Lachlan Coote have the edge over Sam Tomkins? You decide.

Betfred Super League Grand Final: Catalans Dragons v St Helens Venue: Old Trafford Date: Saturday, 9 October Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC Radio Merseyside; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Two at 17:00 BST on Sunday, 10 October and on demand on BBC iPlayer

Saturday's Super League Grand Final between St Helens and Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford will throw up some intriguing battles all over the field.

Take full-back, where Lachlan Coote and Sam Tomkins should go head-to-head; or up front, where Alex Walmsley and Sam Kasiano can wreak havoc accordingly.

Who would get your vote in each position?

BBC Sport has put together a 1-13 squad selector based on traditional shirt numbers in which you pick your combined team - and you can share your finished line-ups on social media using #bbcrl.

We will publish the side which has the most selections before Saturday's game and compare it with that picked by BBC rugby league correspondent Dave Woods.

Voting closes at 12:00 BST on Friday, 8 October.