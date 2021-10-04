Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Morgan Knowles has scored four tries in 13 Super League appearances this season

St Helens will have loose forward Morgan Knowles available for Saturday's Grand Final against Catalans Dragons.

The 25-year-old was charged with a Grade A high tackle in Friday's win over Leeds Rhinos but no suspension has been applied.

Knowles has featured 13 times for Saints in Super League this season and was part of the team that won the Challenge Cup in July.

Victory on Saturday would give them a first double since 2006.