Joe Lovodua is yet to feature in the NRL for Souths but has been a NSW Cup regular

Hull FC have signed hooker Joe Lovodua from Australian National Rugby League side South Sydney Rabbitohs on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

The 23-year-old is yet to make his NRL bow for the Bunnies, but has been a regular in their reserve grade NSW Cup team, scoring two tries in 11 games.

Fiji international Lovodua joined the Rabbitohs from St George Illawarra for the 2021 season.

"This is a really big chance for me to move my career forward," Lovodua said.

"I'm coming to Hull to put my best foot forward and give everything for this team.

"I am grateful for the opportunity and the chance to play for such a prestigious club like Hull FC - I have been impressed by the people at the club, the heritage and I've heard a lot about the fans and the city."

Lovodua played for the Fiji Bati at the 2017 World Cup, and has trained with Damien Cook, the Australia international and State of Origin player, and the experienced Cam McInnes in his hooking role.