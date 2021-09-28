Hull KR have reached the Super League play-offs for the first time in eight years

At the end of the 2020 season Hull KR were rock-bottom of the Super League table. They had managed just three league wins in a Covid-affected campaign.

In any other year they would have been relegated.

Twelve months on and they could be on the verge of history. They are just one game away from a first Grand Final after a dramatic reversal of fortunes.

The Robins fly to Perpignan for a semi-final with League Leaders' Shield winners Catalans Dragons on Thursday.

The odds are stacked against them. But, after finishing sixth and qualifying for the knockout stage of the season for the first time since 2013, they also were before last week's play-off against Warrington.

They stunned the Wolves with a 19-0 win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium to stake their claim as stalking horses on the road to Old Trafford.

But whether they make the Grand Final or not, Hull KR have played their way into the hearts of many neutrals over the past couple of years.

Under coach Tony Smith they have become one of the most attractive teams in Super League with their creative style and risk-taking approach on the field.

Ripping up the textbook

Among their admirers is former England stand-off Kevin Brown, who told a recent 5 Live Rugby League podcast that former England and Great Britain coach Smith's approach has been refreshing and effective.

"Last year he ripped the textbook up and played a style of rugby that I'd never seen," said Brown.

"It didn't work last year. But the quality of player they've got this year has matched the ambition. They've stripped it back a little bit and they're playing with a structure, but once it gets into a bit of an off-load, that's when they go into a frenzy.

"I think they've found a nice balance now, through probably going through that difficult period when they probably went too far. They've brought it back now where they can unlock a lot of defences, but they're also able to defend and put the kicks in the corners and have a little more patience as well."

Mikey Lewis scored Hull KR's second try in their play-off eliminator win at Warrington

Smith has also won plaudits for the way individual players in the squad have developed under his tutelage. If any one player and any one moment sums that up it is Mikey Lewis and the try he scored in the win over Warrington on Friday.

The 20-year-old had played only a handful of games before the start of this season, has been out on loan at York this year, but he is settling in as a starting half-back at the back end of the campaign.

And he proved his confidence and skills when he shot out of dummy half in the second half at the Halliwell Jones, after spotting Warrington full-back Stefan Ratchford had moved up into the defensive line.

His quick-thinking chip and lightning chase to touch down sent the Hull KR fans into raptures.

It was a classic 'play what you see' moment that is becoming the Robins' brand.

Brown also highlights the influence of half-back Jordan Abdull on the field.

"Their resurgence this year, he's been at the heart of everything," added Brown. "And when he's on his game, they're such a difficult team to play against."

A 'play to win' mentality

Smith himself says that playing without the threat of relegation last year - suspended because of the demise of Toronto and the effect of Covid on the fixture list - was "enormously" beneficial in helping his side develop into the team that is causing a stir in 2021.

"I'd like to think I'd stand by my principles of how to play rugby league, but luckily we didn't have to test that last year because there was no relegation," Smith told another recent 5 Live Rugby League podcast.

"(Having no relegation) allows players to play with more freedom, make some more mistakes, not be so conservative," he added.

"I think sports teams can often be over-coached and try not to lose, rather than go out there and win.

"We've got to be careful we don't encourage our sport to be a 'try not to lose' sport, it needs to be 'let's go out there and play to win'."

Optimism for the future

Hull KR's sixth place in Super League in 2021 was their highest in the table since finishing seventh in 2011

There will be a fairytale for whoever wins the Catalans against Hull KR semi-final. The Dragons would become the first overseas side to ever make the Grand Final.

For the Robins, it would bring back memories of their glory days in the 1980s, when, often inspired by the late, great Roger Millward, they were regular finalists and trophy hunters. Their last title success was in 1985.

And the current excitement surrounding the club is matched by a growing optimism for the future. Many of the current squad have been tied in going forward, and signings for next year include the current St Helens full-back Lachlan Coote.

The club is also rebranding itself, with a new badge and an emphasis on their nickname 'the Robins' rather than Rovers in an attempt to attract a younger fan base. Owner Neil Hudgell has also reversed his decision to sell the club.

Chances are that they might come off second best against a Dragons team who have been impressive all year.

But they will travel without fear having lost three times to Catalans this term, but always in close games and only going down 32-30 in their last trip to Perpignan in July.

And they are getting used to upsetting expectations and playing with freedom.

Whatever the outcome, 2021 will be fondly remembered by their fans as the year that the Robins went bobbing along with a smile on their faces again.