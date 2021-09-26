Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Brown celebrates scoring a try for Hull FC against Leigh Centurions in May 2021

Hull FC have extended the contracts of Jack Brown, Connor Wynne and Ben McNamara.

The trio have all previously graduated through Hull's academy to the first team in recent seasons.

Prop Brown, 20, and half-back McNamara, 19, have both signed for another two years. Wynne, 20, has extended his contract by one year with the option of a further 12 months.

Brown scored a try on his debut in 2019 and has made 23 appearances since.

Full-back Wynne also broke into the Hull first-team in 2019, while McNamara made his debut in 2020 where he scored a try against Castleford.

"I'm over the moon to have my future secured here at Hull, and even happier given that Connor and Ben have done so too," said Brown.

"We have a young core of local players in the squad, which can only bode well going forward. The three of us are constantly learning and adding new dimensions to our game."