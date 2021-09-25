Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tyla Hepi started out at Hull KR

Back-rower Tyla Hepi has signed a new contract with Castleford Tigers to run until the end of the 2023 season.

The 28-year-old, who followed in father Brad's footsteps when he joined from Toulouse Olympique in 2020, has made 16 appearances for the Tigers.

Ex-Hull KR, Whitehaven and Toulouse forward Hepi is looking forward to working with new Tigers boss Lee Radford from the 2022 season.

"I am very eager and working really hard," Hepi said.

"Next year I am going to be relentless in going for that starting spot. I have been here two years now and have set a solid foundation, so for me it is time to crack on."