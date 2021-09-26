Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Catalans Dragons full-back Sam Tomkins has now been named in the Super League Dream Team for the sixth time

Six teams are represented in the 2021 Super League Dream Team along with seven new players named in the line-up.

Catalans Dragons talisman Sam Tomkins leads the list following his good form in addition to his nomination for the 2021 Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

The League Leaders' Shield winners also see Tom Davies, James Maloney and Sam Kasiano named along with Tomkins.

Meanwhile, four players are named in the Super League Dream Team for a second successive season.

St Helens trio Alex Walmsley, Jonny Lomax and Morgan Knowles along with Wigan's Liam Farrell were all included as part of 2020's team.

Kasiano is named having scored the final try in Les Dracs' stunning golden-point win over Saints at the Magic Weekend earlier in September.

That last-gasp victory sealed a maiden League Leaders' Shield win for the Perpignan side and capped off a memorable season.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Tomkins is in the team for the first time since 2013 and is just rewards given his fine performances for the side this season.

Catalans take on Hull KR on Thursday in the Super League play-off semi-finals, with St Helens welcoming Leeds Rhinos the following day for the chance at a Grand Final place.

Super League Dream Team: Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons), Jack Welsby (St Helens), Mark Percival (St Helens), Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils), Jonny Lomax (St Helens), James Maloney (Catalans Dragons), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos), Sam Kasiano (Catalans Dragons), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Kane Linnett (Hull KR), Morgan Knowles (St Helens).