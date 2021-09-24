Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rob Burrow and wife Lindsey were guests of Leeds for their game against Huddersfield this season

Eight-time Super League winner and Leeds Rhinos great Rob Burrow will present the Harry Sunderland Trophy for man of the match at the 2021 Grand Final on Saturday, 9 October.

The 38-year-old, who is suffering from motor neurone disease, twice won the award during his playing career.

Burrow will follow luminaries such as Andy Farrell, Jason Robinson and Paul Sculthorpe in handing over the prize.

"It is a complete privilege and honour," Burrow said.

"To have won it myself twice before, I know just how special that feeling is. To be able to share the moment with that given player will be very humbling."

Burrow first won the award in 2007 but it was his display in the 2011 Grand Final, which resulted in all 37 members of the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association selecting him as man of the match, that remains one of the all-time great performances in the showpiece.

Rugby league has sought to honour the career of former Leeds, England and Great Britain star Burrow, in particular since his diagnosis with MND, for which there is no cure.

Burrow was invited by the Rugby Football League to the 2020 Challenge Cup final in which his former club were involved, but he could not attend as the Rhinos beat Salford because of Covid-19 restrictions and instead was guest in absentia.

Leeds also welcomed the Burrow family to Emerald Headingley for their home game with Huddersfield earlier this season, with the former playmaker receiving an emotional reception.

Burrow added: "I have had some amazing nights from this great sport, and this [presenting the trophy] will rank up there with my best.

"To whomever wins the award, I just know it will be a special time and I am so grateful to have been asked to present this award."