Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull FC's Jake Connor, St Helens' Jonny Lomax, Catalans' Sam Tomkins, Warrington's Gareth Widdop and Hull KR's Jordan Abdull are on the 2021 Steve Prescott Man of Steel shortlist.

Super League's annual 'star' award is decided by points accrued on a round-by-round basis across the season.

Tomkins won the award in 2012 at Wigan, and would become only the fourth man to win multiple Man of Steel crowns.

The winner will be named at the Super League Awards on Saturday, 4 October.

More to follow.