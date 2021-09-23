Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Bell impressed with Leigh despite their relegation from Super League

St Helens have signed back-rower James Bell from Leigh Centurions on a two-year deal from the 2022 season.

The 27-year-old has made 18 appearances for the relegated Leythers in 2021, and scored one try in a variety of positions including half-back.

Scotland international Bell has played for New Zealand Warriors in the NRL and also with Toulouse Olympique in the British domestic Championship.

"This has been the opportunity I have been waiting for," Bell said.

"Joining the Super League this year, clearly St Helens are the team to beat and I hold them in high regard.

"I can't wait to rip in, join a winning culture and a great system and I feel it will take my personal game to the next level. I really can't wait."

Head coach Kristian Woolf added: "Whenever we have played Leigh, James has made himself noticed through his physicality.

"The way he wants to get up and out of the line and have an impact on the game. He is a player with a great work ethic."

Bell joins Curtis Sironen, Will Hopoate and Joey Lussick in committing to Saints for the 2022 season.