From the section Rugby League

Matty English has represented England Knights

Huddersfield Giants prop Matty English has extended his contract with the club until the end of the 2023 season.

The 23-year-old has made 70 appearances for the Giants since making his debut for the Super League side in 2017.

"It's important we try to keep these guys, so to get Matty to extend is a really big plus for us," head coach Ian Watson told the club website. external-link

"Players learn by playing and Matty's been playing lots of Super League games and he's developing."