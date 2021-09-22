Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tony Clubb has made 165 appearances for Wigan

Wigan Warriors prop forward Tony Clubb will retire at the end of the Super League season.

The 34-year-old has played 323 career games since making his senior debut for Harlequins RL in 2006.

After making 150 appearances for the club, during which time he scored 47 tries, he moved to Wigan in 2014.

"I've enjoyed every minute of it. I can honestly say with my hand on my heart I've had the best time," he told Warriors' official website.

"I've travelled the world, won many things and played with some outstanding people. It's been an absolute pleasure and I'm sad it's come to end."

Clubb has played 165 games for Wigan and scored 23 tries, helping the club to five Super League Grand Finals, including wins in 2016 and 2018.

An England international, Clubb won three caps and scored four tries in one game, a Four Nations win over Papua New Guinea in 2010.

In May, Clubb was banned for eight games for using racist language during Wigan's Super League win against Hull FC.

Clubb directed his comment towards Hull forward Andre Savelio, who reported it to referee James Child during the match, with an independent tribunal finding him guilty of using "unacceptable language based on national or ethnic origin".