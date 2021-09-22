Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wigan Warriors beat League Leaders' Shield winners Catalans Dragons last week in their final regular Super League game of the season

Betfred Super League elimination play-off Venue: DW Stadium Date: Thursday, 23 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam wants to end his time with the club on a high as they begin their Super League play-off campaign with an eliminator against Leeds Rhinos on Thursday evening.

The 51-year-old will leave the Cherry and Whites at the end of the season.

Last season, Lam led Wigan to the Grand Final, where they suffered a dramatic late defeat by champions St Helens.

"If we get our preparation right and our players turn up for each other, it gives us a chance to win," he said.

"I want to stay positive and keep a real vibe about the place, keep momentum building, keep everyone on a high that we're on at the moment and not think about anything that's a negative."

Wigan have lacked form this season, with former scrum-half Lam eventually agreeing to leave the club at the end of a difficult campaign.

Thursday's fixture will be his last at the DW Stadium, with victory setting up an away tie at either St Helens or Catalans in the play-off semi-finals.

"Sadly we didn't get the opportunity to play at Old Trafford last year and, if that was the storyline for this year, it would be as good as it gets for me," Lam added.

"But it's not about me, it's always been about my players and I've always been strong in the belief and trust that we can get it together at the important times in the season."

'I'd probably be in jail'

Leeds stand-off Rob Lui is also set to leave at the end of the season, having opted to retire following the conclusion of the play-offs.

The 38-year-old joined Leeds in 2019 on an initial loan deal from Salford before moving permanently - and is targeting a Grand Final win in addition to lifting the Challenge Cup last season.

"Everyone wants a fairy tale but, if it happens, it happens. I'm just happy with each day and every step I take going forward," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"To be honest, Super League probably saved my career. I was down when I came here, I had a few dramas back home. Super League made me find that love for rugby league again. That's why I've stayed here as long as I have.

"If it wasn't for the game, I reckon I'd be back home, probably in jail or something."

Team news

Wigan make three changes from the side that beat Catalans as Liam Marshall, Brad Singleton and Morgan Smithies return.

Jai Field is ruled out as he continues his recovery from a groin strain while Joe Bullock is unable to play having sustained a shoulder injury against Catalans last time out.

Leeds boss Richard Agar welcomes back four players, with Zane Tetevano returning from suspension while Mikolaj Oledzki, Alex Mellor and King Vuniyayawa have recovered from injury.

The Rhinos are without Liam Sutcliffe (knee), Luke Gale (knee), Jack Walker (foot), Corey Johnson (ankle) and Callum McLelland (knee).

Wigan (from): Hardaker, Gildart, Marshall, Singleton, Powell, Isa, Farrell, Bateman, Partington, Smithies, Clubb, Byrne, Smith, Havard, Bibby, Clark, Shorrocks, Pearce-Paul, Halsall, McDonnell, Hastings.

Leeds (from): T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Myler, Smith, Holroyd, Vuniyayawa, Thompson, L Briscoe, Donaldson, Broadbent, Gannon.