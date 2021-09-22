Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Willie Poching has a good rapport with the Trinity squad, including Joe Arundel

Wakefield Trinity have appointed interim boss Willie Poching as head coach, after five wins in seven games at the end of the Super League season.

The former Trinity player, 48, took over when Chris Chester departed in August, and secured victories against Warrington, Leeds and Hull KR.

Poching had previously held assistant roles at Leeds, Warrington, Salford and Wakefield.

"I'm extremely proud to sit in this seat," Poching said of his appointment.

"It's the club of the city that I've lived in and have done for a long time, with such an illustrious history, a fantastic board and support crew.

"There has been a lot of success at this club, but not for a little while, and to be able to lead that now and try to chase that is a challenge that I'm ready for. I'm extremely pleased and deeply honoured."