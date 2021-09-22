Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Richard Marshall won just seven league games in his 22-match season at Salford

Salford Red Devils have parted company with head coach Richard Marshall by mutual consent after one season in charge at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The 45-year-old succeeded Ian Watson, who left for Huddersfield after taking Salford to Grand Final and Challenge Cup final appearances in 2019 and 2020.

However, the Red Devils finished second-bottom of the Super League this term with seven wins from 22 games.

"We wish him and his family all the best for the future," the club said. external-link

Marshall's appointment came on the back of an impressive stint at Halifax, where he guided the club to the Qualifiers section of the Super 8s in 2017 despite a reduced budget for the season.

He also worked closely with Daryl Powell at Castleford as part of their dual registration agreement and then became part of Justin Holbrook and Kristian Woolf's backroom team at St Helens, helping them retain the Super League title in his time at the club.