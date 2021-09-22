Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Scott Grix played in Super League and represented Ireland in three World Cup campaigns

Former Ireland, Huddersfield, Halifax and Wakefield full-back Scott Grix has confirmed he will retire from rugby league at the end of the 2021 season.

The 37-year-old played more than 400 games, including 236 in Super League plus 22 for Ireland, and finishes his career with hometown club Fax.

In addition, Grix also played for Doncaster, Leigh, Widnes and spent a year at Limoux Grizzlies in France.

"This year's play-off games will be my last," Grix posted on social media.

"To play over 400 games, captain Ireland, play in three World Cups and play alongside my brother [ex-Warrington and Fax forward Simon] and some of my best mates is something I feel really proud of."