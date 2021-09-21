Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Alex Sutcliffe came through the Leeds academy and made his Super League debut in 2017

Castleford Tigers have signed Leeds Rhinos second row forward Alex Sutcliffe on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old has made four Super League appearances this season and was part of the Rhinos team that won the Challenge Cup in 2020.

"I can't wait, I am really looking forward to it and I'm itching to get going," he told the club website.

"I have always admired how Cas play and I love the fans there. The fans are such a big part of it, for me."