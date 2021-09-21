Kyle Amor: St Helens prop signs 12-month contract extension for 2022
St Helens veteran Kyle Amor has signed a one-year contract extension.
The 34-year-old prop joined Saints from Wakefield in 2013 and has scored 20 tries in 206 appearances.
"It is a club that means an awful lot to me and it has done since the day I walked into the building," he told the club website.
"We have an exciting time ahead, with a lot of our older players coming to the twilight of their careers and the exciting youth coming through."