Kyle Amor: St Helens prop signs 12-month contract extension for 2022

Kyle Amor has scored one try in 18 Super League games in 2021

St Helens veteran Kyle Amor has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 34-year-old prop joined Saints from Wakefield in 2013 and has scored 20 tries in 206 appearances.

"It is a club that means an awful lot to me and it has done since the day I walked into the building," he told the club website.external-link

"We have an exciting time ahead, with a lot of our older players coming to the twilight of their careers and the exciting youth coming through."

