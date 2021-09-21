Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tui Lolohea made 55 appearances during his time with Salford and scored 14 tries

Huddersfield Giants have signed half-back Tui Lolohea from Salford Red Devils on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old previously played under head coach Ian Watson at the Red Devils and reached the Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup final there.

"I know Ian Watson and his philosophy and what he wants from the team," Lolohea told Huddersfield's website. external-link

"I'm close with him, we text and talk and I'm looking forward to winning and trying to get some silverware."

The Tonga international initially joined Salford on loan from Leeds Rhinos in 2019, during which time he helped them reach that season's Grand Final.

He joined on a permanent deal the following year and went on to be part of the side that reached the club's first Challenge Cup final in 51 years, losing 17-16 to Leeds.