Will Maher has scored just one try, versus St Helens for former club Castleford

Hull KR prop Will Maher has signed a new one-year extension to his contract, which will expire at the end of the 2022 Super League season.

The 25-year-old Cumbrian joined the Robins in 2020 after making his top flight breakthrough at Castleford, and played 61 elite-level games.

Maher also spent time at Oxford, Halifax, Keighley and Batley while with the Tigers.

"I think he's really progressed since he first joined us," Smith said.

"Still, I think his best years are still to come. He knows he's got things to work on but he's a terrific young man and smart with the way he goes about his rugby league - both in preparation and on the field."