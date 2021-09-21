Will Maher: Hull KR prop signs deal extension until 2022

Will Maher
Will Maher has scored just one try, versus St Helens for former club Castleford

Hull KR prop Will Maher has signed a new one-year extension to his contract, which will expire at the end of the 2022 Super League season.

The 25-year-old Cumbrian joined the Robins in 2020 after making his top flight breakthrough at Castleford, and played 61 elite-level games.

Maher also spent time at Oxford, Halifax, Keighley and Batley while with the Tigers.

"I think he's really progressed since he first joined us," Smith said.

"Still, I think his best years are still to come. He knows he's got things to work on but he's a terrific young man and smart with the way he goes about his rugby league - both in preparation and on the field."

