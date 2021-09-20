Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ben Flower will be best known for his 2014 Grand Final red card despite a long, successful career

Wales international prop forward Ben Flower has retired from professional rugby league at the age of 33, having played for Celtic Crusaders, South Wales, Wigan and Leigh.

Flower, who ended a nine-year spell at Wigan - in which he won three Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup - in 2020, ended his career at the Centurions.

The Caerphilly-born front-rower scored one try in 17 Tests for Wales.

"It's finally time to call it a day," Flower posted on social media.

Thanking his former clubs, fans, opponents and family, he added: "For all the injuries and knocks it has been worth it."

His most infamous moment in rugby league came in the 2014 Grand Final defeat by St Helens when he became the first and only player to be sent off in the end of season showpiece, for a punch on Saints full-back Lance Hohaia.

However he was a consistent presence in a successful Wigan side under Shaun Wane before and after that period, also playing in the 2013 World Cup and 2011 Four Nations for his country.

Ben Flower in his early days at Crusaders