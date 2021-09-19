Mike Cooper: Warrington Wolves prop handed one-game ban and will miss Hull KR tie
Warrington prop Mike Cooper will miss Friday's Super League play-off eliminator against Hull KR after receiving a one-match ban.
The 33-year-old was sent off in Thursday's regular season win over Castleford, following a high tackle which struck Tigers prop Liam Watts.
Cooper has now been handed the one-week penalty notice by the Rugby Football League's match review panel.
He can appeal against the Grade B charge at an independent tribunal.
Meanwhile, Salford outside back Dan Sarginson received a three-game ban, following a Grade C striking charge in Friday's win over St Helens.
The 28-year-old will miss the opening three games of the 2022 season, as Salford are not involved in the play-offs.