Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mike Cooper was sent off against Castleford for the tackle which prompted his ban

Warrington prop Mike Cooper will miss Friday's Super League play-off eliminator against Hull KR after receiving a one-match ban.

The 33-year-old was sent off in Thursday's regular season win over Castleford, following a high tackle which struck Tigers prop Liam Watts.

Cooper has now been handed the one-week penalty notice by the Rugby Football League's match review panel.

He can appeal against the Grade B charge at an independent tribunal.

Meanwhile, Salford outside back Dan Sarginson received a three-game ban, following a Grade C striking charge in Friday's win over St Helens.

The 28-year-old will miss the opening three games of the 2022 season, as Salford are not involved in the play-offs.