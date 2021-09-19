Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ryan Brierley was a boyhood Salford fan, as well as a fan of Preston North End

Salford Red Devils have signed versatile back Ryan Brierley from Leigh Centurions on a two-year deal, starting from the 2022 Super League season.

The Scotland international, 29, scored 10 tries in 18 games for Leigh in 2021 and kicked 28 goals, despite an eye injury threatening to end his season.

Able to fill in at full-back or in the halves, he will offer depth to Salford.

Boyhood Salford fan Brierley made his breakthrough at Leigh after leaving Castleford, and had two spells there.

He has also spent time at Huddersfield, Toronto and Hull KR.