St Helens have already won two of the three honours on offer in 2021

St Helens remain on course for the treble after winning the Women's Super League regular season title with victory over rivals Wigan Warriors.

The Saints picked up the League Leaders' Shield after winning 52-0 against the Cherry and Whites, who missed out on the top four with defeat.

Jodie Cunningham hoisted the silverware, to add to their Challenge Cup triumph over York back in June.

Leeds, Castleford and York will join Saints in the semis on 26 September.

"I'm ecstatic about the defence," said boss Derek Hardman. "Any derby is a tough derby and there was a lot of commitment from one to 17.

"We made a few mistakes in the first half today, but changed our approach in the second half and got the rewards.

"There's a big week ahead and a semi-final back here next Sunday to look forward to. It promises to be a great weekend for all four clubs involved."