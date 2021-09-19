Ricky Leutele was one of the Giants' try-scorers

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (22) 42 Tries: Senior 2, Cudjoe, Trout, Russell, Greenwood, Pryce, Leutele Goals: Russell 5 Leigh (12) 24 Tries: Whitbread, Thornley, Elliot 2, Stone Goals: Brierley 2

Huddersfield Giants signed off their Super League season with a high-scoring win over relegated Leigh Centurions.

Louis Senior scored twice, while Leroy Cudjoe, Owen Trout, Olly Russell, Joe Greenwood, Will Pryce and Ricky Leutele also crossed for Ian Watson's side.

Leigh showed they have no difficulty scoring points, with Brendan Elliot's double, and scores from Jai Whitbread, Iain Thornley and Sam Stone.

However, they return to the second tier after just two wins in 22 league games.

Ian Watson took over at Huddersfield having taken Salford to a Grand Final and a Challenge Cup final, but that was the culmination of several years' work - and his overhaul of the Giants will also take time to come to fruition.

There will be changes to personnel in the off-season, and this was the last game for several players such as Nathan Peats, Nate Peteru and Olly Ashall-Bott as the squad is tweaked.

Yet three wins from four at the back end of the campaign suggests a move in the right direction, and the continued progress of Pryce in the halves is a huge positive for Watson.

For Leigh, interim boss Kurt Haggerty has spoken of his desire to stay on beyond this season, but also touched upon this game being the last chance the squad would be together as one, with departures set to kick in with the regular season now complete.

Their Achilles' heel was so often defence, as it was against Huddersfield, as they conceded an average of nearly 40 points a game across the campaign.

Huddersfield: Ashall-Bott; Senior, Leutele, Cudjoe, McGillvary; Cogger, Russell; Lawrence, McQueen, Jones, English, Peats, Wilson.

Interchanges: Trout, Peteru, Pryce, Greenwood.

Leigh: Brand; Elliot, Sa'u, Thornley, Logan; Ellis, Brierley; Bell, Stone, Hellewell, Sidlow, Hood, Whitbread.

Interchanges: Thompson, Gerrard, Butler, Ashworth.

Referee: Tom Grant (RFL)