Castleford Tigers have signed Huddersfield Giants back-rower Kenny Edwards on a one-year loan deal for the 2022 Super League season.

The 32-year-old scored three tries in 12 games this term before a 10-match ban for inappropriate contact with the backside of Catalans' Sam Kasiano.

Edwards, who has played for Catalans and Parramatta, will form part of new boss Lee Radford's squad at the Tigers.

"I know the way he likes to coach," Edwards said of working with Radford.

"Speaking to Radders a little earlier on in the year and when he was pitching for me to come to Castleford, everything he said pretty much summed me up as a player.

"He has been able to win a couple of Challenge Cups with Hull FC and to be able to start working with him, I can't wait."

The New Zealand-born player, who can also play centre, is reunited with former team-mates Bureta Faraimo, Jordan Turner and Suaia Matagi at the Tigers.

"The way he and Jordan have sort of turned their careers around while being there. JT has turned into one of the best wingers in the competition this year. The style of footy that Castleford plays, I really think it is going to suit me."