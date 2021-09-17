Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wakefield's Mason Lino has been flawless with the boot in recent weeks

Betfred Super League Wakefield (34) 44 Tries: Senior, Batchelor, Tanginoa 2, Miller, Fifita, Hampshire, Kay Goals: Lino 5, Fifita Hull FC (0) 12 Tries: Vulikijapani, Connor Goals: Connor 2

Wakefield finished their Super League season in style with a big victory over Hull FC at the Mobile Rocket Stadium.

Trinity were 34-0 up at half-time with a six-try demolition of the visitors, Mason Lino kicking five conversions.

Lino's second kick was his 36th successful conversion in a row - a new record in both Super League and NRL.

Hull's Mitieli Vulikijapani and Jake Connor crossed before tries for Trinity's Kelepi Tanginoa and Liam Kay.

Wakefield: Hampshire, Senior, Arundel, Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Crowther, Tanginoa, Batchelor, Arona, Wood, Battye.

Interchanges: Fifita, Wood, Green, Aydin

Hull FC: Shaul, Vulikijapani, Scott, Tuimavave, Faraimo, Connor, McNamara, Sao, Johnstone, Satae, Ma'u, Savelio, Lane.

Interchanges: Fash, Bowden, Wynne, Hookem