Leeds Rhinos want the Super League title to go with their Challenge Cup

Leyland Warriors can deny Leeds Rhinos a wheelchair rugby league treble when the two sides meet in the Super League Grand Final on Sunday.

Rhinos finished top of the regular season table and beat Argonauts in August's Challenge Cup final.

Leyland saw off Argonauts in their semi-final to reach the showpiece at Medway Sports Centre in Kent.

"We've played Leeds a few times this season and have improved each time," Warriors' player Adam Rigby said.

"Last time out we were winning until the last 10 minutes. Preparation has been difficult over the past couple of weeks for all kinds of reasons, but we'll travel down with a stronger squad and give it everything we've got."

With the game televised on subscription television for the first time, following the BBC's Challenge Cup coverage, the wheelchair game's exposure is steadily growing before the rescheduled 2021 World Cup takes place next year.

Leeds will go into the game as favourites, but are wary of Leyland's threat given the fact both have England caps within their ranks.

"We've beaten Leyland a few times this season, but they are a very good team and we won't be taking them for granted," Rhinos' Nathan Collins said.

"I saw them beat a very good Argonauts team in the semi-final, and they have a strong mix of past and present internationals.

"We're confident in our own ability though. We'll train hard this week, fine-tune a few things and make sure we're ready for Sunday."