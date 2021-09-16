Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Richard Agar has overseen 12 wins from Leeds Rhinos' 23 Super League games this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Friday, 17 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos boss Richard Agar says his side are "already in play-off territory" ahead of Friday's season-ending match against Hull KR.

If Castleford beat Warrington on Thursday, the side that loses at Headingley will miss the play-offs.

However, if Cas fail to beat the Wire, both Leeds and the Robins will already be assured of a top six place.

"We're going out [on Friday] to take care of it ourselves regardless of what happens [on Thursday]," he said.

"You can't rely on other things around you going your way.

"We actually feel like we're in play-off territory now and the season almost starts again."

Fifth-placed Hull KR finished bottom of the table in 2020 but have improved this season and are on the verge of a well-earned play-off campaign.

"When we were in pre-season, before a ball was kicked, I thought we had a shot of doing okay this year," Hull KR boss Tony Smith said.

"I knew they had the right sort of material about them, grit and desire.

"We convinced everybody else to change their minds. I would have been surprised had we not improved a whole lot.

"We've put ourselves in a position where we're at least knocking on the door. We'll end up where we deserve to end up."

Leeds, in sixth, have a number of absences for the visit of the Robins, with Liam Sutcliffe, Luke Gale, Zane Tetevano, Jack Walker, Mikolaj Oledzki, Callum McLelland, King Vuniyayawa and Alex Mellor all out.

Rob Lui and Konrad Hurrell return for the Rhinos.

The visitors will be without Greg Minikin for the trip to Headingley after he suffered a serious knee injury against Castleford.

Korbin Sims could return for Hull KR having missed their past four games with a leg injury, while fellow prop Tom Whur could also feature.

Leeds (from): T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Dwyer, Myler, Smith, Holroyd, Thompson, Sutcliffe, Walters, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O'Connor, Broadbent, Gannon, Johnson.

Hull KR (from): Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Abdull, Vete, Parcell, Sims, Takairangi, Linnett, Litten, King, Storton, Dagger, Lewis, Keyes, Milnes, Maher, Johnson, Mustapha, Tate, Whur, Keinhorst.

Referee: C. Kendall