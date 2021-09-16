Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Samisoni Langi joined Catalans Dragons from Leigh Centurions from the 2018 season

Catalans Dragons centre Samisoni Langi has apologised to Wakefield Trinity after going back on a deal to join the club from the start of 2022.

The 28-year-old says his "heart was not in the move", with compensation agreed between the two parties.

"I wouldn't have been able to give my all for the Red, White and Blue," he said in a statement. external-link

"I'm a player who wears my heart on my sleeve and I wasn't able to be 100% committed."

Trinity chief executive Michael Carter added: "It became obvious as time went on, that Samisoni's heart had changed and that bringing him across would not be beneficial at this time."