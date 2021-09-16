Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England's women, men and wheelchair sides will come together for the first time at the rearranged World Cup

Four England rugby league teams will play five fixtures this autumn in preparation for next year's rearranged Rugby League World Cup.

England's men and women kick things off with a double-header against France in Perpignan on 23 October.

England's wheelchair team host France in a two-Test series in Gillingham on 10 and 13 November.

And England Knights, feeder team for the main squad, face Jamaica on 15 October at Castleford Tigers' Jungle.

RFL chairman Simon Johnson said: "It has been a priority to secure competitive international fixtures for our three England teams - men's, women's and wheelchair - this autumn as they refocus on the postponed Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

"We are also delighted that our Knights team will receive a competitive outing, providing important opposition for Jamaica in their World Cup preparations, and also supporting Jordan Turner's testimonial."

Men's, women's and wheelchair rugby league will come together for the first time when England hosts the postponed 16th edition of the Rugby League World Cup in October and November 2022.

This year's Rugby League World Cup was moved back a year after the withdrawal of men's champions Australia, and New Zealand.