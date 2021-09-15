Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ryan Hall's season was cut short by a shoulder injury he suffered earlier this month

Hull KR winger Ryan Hall has extended his contract until the end of 2023.

The 33-year-old former Leeds Rhinos player moved to the Robins this year after two seasons with Sydney Roosters.

Hall had a year left to run on his current deal but added another 12 months after a 15-try debut season.

"Ryan's been great in all aspects of having a good pro here - from performance to try-scoring and leadership, he's been terrific," said Robins boss Tony Smith.

Hall, who has scored 34 tries for England in 38 international matches, has played 300 Super League games, scoring 211 tries in the process.

"He's very professional and has been a really good influence," Smith added to the club website.

"He takes care of himself and he's in great shape. I know he's got an injury at the minute but that's part and parcel of rugby league. It's not an issue that's going to restrict him very long, he'll be ready for pre-season.

"The way he's approached this year is just 100% and he gives that all the time. I think for somebody who takes good care of himself and trains so hard, Ryan's got potential to play on for a long time yet".