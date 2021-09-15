Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joey Lussick made 59 appearances for Salford Red Devils, scoring 18 tries for the club

St Helens have signed former Salford Red Devils hooker Joey Lussick from NRL side Parramatta Eels on a three-year deal from the start of 2022.

The 25-year-old helped the Red Devils to the 2019 Super League Grand Final as well as the 2020 Challenge Cup final.

After his two-year deal with the club ended last season, he joined Parramatta ahead of the 2021 season.

"Saints have been the team to beat over the past few years. I'm looking forward to being a part of that," he said.

"I really enjoyed my time in England and St Helens won [the 2019 Grand Final] when I was at Salford as well as the following year.

"They are going well again this season and I have seen nothing but strong performances. They have set the standard every week so I am looking forward to playing my part."

Lussick, whose brother Darcy has also played for Salford, made 59 appearances during his time with the Red Devils and scored 18 tries.

He has made nine appearances for the Eels in 2021, although his season has been impacted by injury.