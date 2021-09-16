Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Greenwood scored in every round of Salford's run to the Challenge Cup final last season

Salford Red Devils back-rower James Greenwood has signed a two-year contract extension with the option of a third season at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The 30-year-old has scored one try in 17 games for the Red Devils this season, having moved from Hull KR for the 2020 season.

Greenwood helped Salford to the Challenge Cup final last season, scoring in all three rounds.

"It was a simple decision for me to extend my stay," Greenwood said.

"I'm focused on doing my part for the team and giving it 100% for the fans every game. I'm looking forward to the next few seasons as we all look to push on and improve from this year."

Salford Red Devils head coach Richard Marshall added: "I think he can further develop next year in what will be an exciting and fit pack.

"He could well be the cornerstone of that group after a good pre-season and further emerge as a leader down the line."