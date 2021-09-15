Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Greg Minikin will reunite with former Castleford boss Daryl Powell at Warrington next season

Warrington Wolves-bound centre Greg Minikin has played his last game for Hull KR after picking up an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury.

The 26-year-old, who has signed a deal with the Wire for 2022, limped out of Saturday's win over Castleford Tigers in the second half.

Minikin has played 25 games and scored 10 tries for the Robins since moving from Castleford for the 2020 season.

He could miss the start of the 2022 season with the injury.