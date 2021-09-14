Oliver Holmes: Castleford Tigers forward sidelined with neck injury
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Castleford Tigers forward Oliver Holmes has played his final game for the club after being ruled out for at least six weeks with a neck injury.
Holmes, 29, is joining Warrington Wolves at the end of the campaign, having spent his entire career at Cas.
The Tigers play Wire in the final regular season game on Thursday and a win could see them reach the play-offs.
"I am heartbroken to end my time at Castleford like this and to not get one last game," he told the club website.