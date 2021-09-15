Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Nathan Mason began his career at Huddersfield

Huddersfield Giants have re-signed prop Nathan Mason from Leigh Centurions on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

The 28-year-old Oldham-born front-rower left the Giants to join London Broncos in 2019 before signing for Leigh for 2020, playing 26 Super League games.

Mason came through the Huddersfield academy set-up and following his 2013 debut played 37 games, scoring four tries for the first-grade side.

"He knows the club and he's been here before," boss Ian Watson said.

"We're proud of our young guys coming through but Nathan's gone about it in a different way - he's gone away and learned and now returns a better player.

"His desire to play and his desire to represent the Giants is a big plus for us. He's coming back to us having developed into a guaranteed Super League player."