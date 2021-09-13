Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Will Dagger can also play across the three-quarters in addition to his favoured full-back spot

Full-back Will Dagger has signed a two-year contract extension with Super League side Hull KR.

The 22-year-old has taken the chance to impress at Craven Park in the absence of Adam Quinlan through injury.

Dagger has scored four tries in 34 Super League games and will compete with current St Helens full-back Lachlan Coote when he joins in 2022.

"It's based on the way he applies himself on and off the field," said Robins head coach Tony Smith.

"We feel we're going to be able to help him develop over the next few years.

"We want hardworking, talented young players coming through at the club. For his young age, he's been around the professional game a long time now and we feel he can help us progress as a team.

"I'm looking forward to working with him for the next two years."

Castleford-born Dagger was given his opportunity under Smith at Warrington, making his Super League debut against his hometown team, and linked up with the Australian again at the Robins.