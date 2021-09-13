Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Alex Foster played in the Grand Final and Challenge Cup final during his time with Castleford

Castleford forward Alex Foster is to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old joined the Tigers in 2017 and has made 10 Super League appearances this year.

"What I have accomplished in the time I have had here, I never thought I would," he told the club website. external-link

"It has been one hell of a journey and I am so thankful to everyone involved, from the coaching staff to the fans, and my team-mates as well."