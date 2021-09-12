Women's Super League: St Helens & Leeds Rhinos eye home play-off semis

Amy Hardcastle
Amy Hardcastle scored four tries to help Saints win

Leeds Rhinos and St Helens both recorded convincing wins to take a step closer to a home semi-final in the Women's Super League play-offs.

The Rhinos won for the third time in the play-offs, Fran Goldthorp scoring two tries in a 28-10 victory over Wigan Warriors.

Saints thrashed Castleford 50-6 at Lock Lane, with four tries from England winger Amy Hardcastle the highlight.

Wigan and York currently occupy the third and fourth spots.

