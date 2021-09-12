Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ryan Brierley scored a hat-trick which took him beyond 200 career tries

Betfred Super League Leigh (10) 26 Tries: Sidlow, Brierley 3, Stone Goals: Brierley 3 Wakefield (18) Tries: Lyne, Tanginoa, Kershaw Goals: Lino 3

Ryan Brierley's hat-trick ensured Leigh Centurions gave their fans a moment to savour in victory over Wakefield, despite their impending relegation.

Leigh raced into the lead after tries from Adam Sidlow and Brierley, before Reece Lyne, Kelepi Tanginoa and Lee Kershaw's scores put Trinity 18-10 up.

Brierley picked up two more for his treble before Sam Stone crossed as the home side roared back in front.

Wakefield fought to the end, but Leigh hung on for a second league win.

This result, in the penultimate round of a tough campaign for the Centurions, also followed a public criticism of the players from owner Derek Beaumont in his programme notes for the game.

Whether or not the group were aware of the words, they showed a level of intent and intensity that would delight interim coach Kurt Haggerty and stun a Trinity side who have made strides under Willie Poching.

Not only was their attack, led by the electric Brierley, able to conjure up points, but the defensive mettle kept Trinity out on several occasions.

Iain Thornley made one huge tackle to deny Lyne a second score while treble-hero Brierley made a brilliant cover-tackle on Innes Senior to prevent a try.

Only an injury to Nathan Mason would have soured the afternoon for the Leythers, as he was withdrawn before half-time.

Trinity had been excellent under Poching's command, winning four of their last five, but despite a late flurry at the end of either half, they fell short.

Kershaw had to be replaced late on in the opening 40, another blow to the Trinity outside backs with Tom Johnstone ruled out with a head injury.

Leigh: Brierley; Elliot, Hellewell, Thornley, Logan; Bell, Mellor; Butler, Hood, Sidlow, Thompson, Stone, Whitbread

Interchanges: Gerrad, Mason, Ellis, Ashworth

Wakefield: Hampshire; Senior, Arundel, Lyne, Kershaw; Miller, Lino; Battye, Kay, Green, Batchelor, Tanginoa, Crowther

Interchanges: Wood, Fifita, Walker, Arona