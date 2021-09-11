Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Olly Ashall-Bott's try put Huddersfield in front for the first time after trailing 18-0 at one stage

Betfred Super League Catalans (18) 18 Tries: Whitley 2, Laguerre Goals: Maloney 3 Huddersfield (12) 30 Tries: Jones, Senior, Ashall-Bott, Cogger, English Goals: Russell 5

Huddersfield Giants spoiled Catalans Dragons' triumphant League Leaders' Shield homecoming with a comeback victory at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

It looked a tall order when the Dragons, who clinched top spot last week, raced into an 18-0 lead with Matt Whitley and Mathieu Laguerre tries.

Josh Jones and Louis Senior reduced the arrears before the break.

Olly Ashall-Bott, Jack Cogger and Matty English then crossed to hand Giants a shock win in the south of France.

Having made history with their remarkable comeback win over St Helens last weekend to clinch the shield, the Dragons knew they would be presented with the silverware at the match, and also said a belated goodbye to former players Remi Casty, Mika Simon and Lucas Albert.

However, the hosts were unable to harness the emotion of the day after a bright start but, although taking nothing away from the Giants' display, were without stars such as Sam Tomkins, Sam Kasiano and Micky McIlorum - all of whom will likely return for their important home semi-final in early October.

Huddersfield slowly seized control and in the end had a comfortable margin of victory.

It is also a boost to Giants boss Ian Watson, who will already be looking to his off-season plans with one game to go.

Not only did they score 30 points without reply, but they also kept the Super League leaders scoreless in the second half.

Catalans: Mourgue; Davies, Laguerre, Whitley, Franco; Maloney, Drinkwater; Dudson, Rouge, Goudemand, Jullien, Le Cam, Baitieri

Interchanges: Seguier, Dezaria, Cozza, Brochon

Huddersfield: Ashall-Bott; Cudjoe, Wardle, Leutele, Senior; Russell, Cogger; Wilson, Peats, English, Jones, McQueen, Lawrence

Interchanges: Greenwood, Trout, Pryce, Peteru