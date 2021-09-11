Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

George Williams kicked two drop-goals as Warrington edged Salford in a thriller

Betfred Super League Warrington (16) 20 Tries: Ashton, Davis, Charnley Goals: Widdop 3 Drop-goals: Williams 2 Salford (12) 19 Tries: Sio 2, Lolohea Goals: Escare 2, Inu Drop-goal: Lolohea

George Williams' golden-point drop-goal gave Warrington Wolves a morale-boosting win against Salford Red Devils with the play-offs looming.

Matty Ashton, Matt Davis and Josh Charnley tries gave the Wire a first-half lead, although Ken Sio crossed at both ends of the half for Salford.

Tui Lolohea's converted try put the visitors ahead with 20 to go, but Gareth Widdop's goal squared it up.

George Williams and Lolohea traded drop-goals, before Williams settled it.

With third place already assured and home advantage heading into this penultimate game of the season, this final match on home turf was a chance for Steve Price to give youth a chance.

Josh Thewlis, Connor Wrench, late-introduction Tom Whitehead and the bench of Eribe Doro and Ellis Longstaff were named alongside senior players such as Widdop, Williams, Blake Austin and Ben Currie.

That experience proved key in the end, with Widdop and Williams showing poise with the boot, while Austin impressed in an unfamiliar back-rower role.

Salford, who had nothing to play for, showed real guts and heart to take Warrington to sudden death in this game, with Sio maintaining his prolific form to take his tally to 17 for the season in Super League.

However, they were unable to stop Williams from slotting the winner.

Salford: Escare; Sio, Burgess, Sarginson, Williams; Lolohea, Atkin; Ormondroyd, Ackers, Johnson, Lannon, Robson, Addy

Interchanges: Taylor, Luckley, Inu, Burke

Warrington: Ashton; Thewlis, Wrench, King, Charnley; Widdop, Williams; Mulhern, Davis, Whitehead, Austin, Currie, Hughes

Interchanges: J. Clark, Longstaff, Doro, Ratchford