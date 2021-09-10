Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jimmy Keinhorst scored one of Hull KR's tries as they claimed a win over Leigh at Magic Weekend last week

Hull KR centre Jimmy Keinhorst has signed a new one-year deal.

The 31-year-old, who can also play on the wing or at second row, joined the Robins in 2018 from Leeds Rhinos.

"He's a really good club man and we need guys like that in our squad," coach Tony Smith told the club website. external-link

"He's happy to help others, even if he's not selected in the team. The extension is a reward for his great attitude and what he can contribute on the pitch."