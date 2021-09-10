Jimmy Keinhorst: Hull KR centre signs new one-year deal
Hull KR centre Jimmy Keinhorst has signed a new one-year deal.
The 31-year-old, who can also play on the wing or at second row, joined the Robins in 2018 from Leeds Rhinos.
"He's a really good club man and we need guys like that in our squad," coach Tony Smith told the club website.
"He's happy to help others, even if he's not selected in the team. The extension is a reward for his great attitude and what he can contribute on the pitch."