Greg Richards won the 2014 Grand Final while a St Helens player

Hull Kingston Rovers will sign prop Greg Richards from Championship side London Broncos at the end of the 2021 season, on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old Cumbrian, who started his career with and won a Grand Final at St Helens, has been with the Broncos since joining from Leigh in 2019.

Richards has played 18 games this season, scoring twice, and made more than 150 career appearances.

"I'm looking forward to working with Greg," Rovers boss Tony Smith said.

"I've coached against him on many occasions and he's a very experienced young prop who fits the brief for a lot of what we're about.

"It's a chance for him to get his Super League career back on track after a couple of years of working while playing for London."

London, who are to move to a part-time set-up in 2022, have already seen hooker Matty Fozard commit to Widnes Vikings from next season.