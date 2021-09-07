Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jesse Sene-Lefao has made 100 Super League appearances during his time with Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers forward Jesse Sene-Lefao will leave the Super League club at the end of the 2021 season.

The 31-year-old joined the Tigers ahead of the 2017 season and helped them to the League Leaders' Shield that year as well as reach the Grand Final.

Earlier this season, Sene-Lefao was part of the Castleford side that lost the Challenge Cup final to St Helens.

"I could never think five years ago that I would be here still and playing for Cas," he told the club website. external-link

"Every moment is special and there is definitely pride in the jersey that I wear every week, that is something I'm going to miss.

"It's such a lovely feeling to know that I've played here for five years and to achieve the things that I have done here - I'm grateful."

Meanwhile, former Cas forward Matt Cook has announced he will retire at the end of the current season.

Cook, 34, made 115 appearances for Castleford between 2015 and 2020 before joining Championship side Widnes Vikings ahead of this season.